KITCHENER -- A Guelph man is facing a number of charges after police say he was found with a stolen vehicle hours after he was released for possession of one.

Police responded to a report that a vehicle had been stolen from a retail property at the corner of Silvercreek Parkway North and Willow Road in Guelph early Tuesday morning.

Officers were able to find the vehicle at a nearby underground parking garage.

They monitored the car and, when a suspect approached and entered the vehicle, they made the arrest.

Police say the man, who had been released hours earlier for possession of a stolen vehicle that had been taken from the same retail parking lot, was charged with possession of stolen property under $5,000, occupy a stolen vehicle, breach probation and fail to comply with undertaking.

A news release says he was held for a bail hearing.

His name was not released and the allegations against him haven't been proven in court.