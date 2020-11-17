KITCHENER -- Waterloo regional police say they have arrested a man in relation to a shooting on Westwood Drive last week.

In a tweet, officials said officers were in the area of Holborn Drive for a police investigation and said one person had been arrested.

On Tuesday evening, police said a 23-year-old Kitchener man was arrested in relation to the shooting.

The shooting happened on Nov. 12 in the area of Westwood Drive and Westmount Road. Police said they believe it was a targeted incident and no one was injured.

The man was held for a bail hearing and faces several charges, including unauthorized possession of a firearm and discharging a firearm from a motor vehicle.

Officials say they expect further arrests in the future and they are still looking to identify the man in a set of photos sent out on Monday night.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.