KITCHENER -- Guelph Police have arrested a man following a recent increase in fentanyl overdoses.

A 31-year-old Fergus man was arrested for trafficking a controlled substance on Wednesday in relation to a recent overdose.

Police seized a small quantity of suspected drugs, cash, cell phones, a computer, and knife from an executed search warrant of a Fergus residence.

The investigation is ongoing. The man will appear in court on April 24.

Guelph had experienced 11 fentanyl overdoses in a 48-hour period. Police say these overdoses resulted in two deaths.