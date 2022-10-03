Man arrested in Guelph for impaired driving after falsely claiming he was his twin brother
A London man, 24, is facing charges of impaired driving and obstruction after falsely identifying himself as his twin brother on the weekend.
Guelph police were notified about an impaired driver entering the city from Puslinch. The news release said the vehicle was spotted on Gordon Street near Maltby Road “driving erratically.”
Police stopped the driver who identified himself using his twin brother’s licence. He registered a fail on a roadside screening device. He was arrested and transported to the police station where they found he had more than the legal limit of alcohol in his system.
A check of provincial databases confirmed his true identity.
The man is charged with impaired operation and obstructing police.
His vehicle was impounded for a week and his licence was suspended for 90 days.
He will appear in a Guelph court on October 21.
