

CTV Kitchener





An arrest has been made after a man allegedly exposed himself at a Guelph splash pad.

Police were initially notified of the incident on Tuesday when they were called to the splash pad on Carden Street for a report of a man exposing his genitals.

Following the incident police released a description of the suspect.

Then on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m., someone phoned police after a man who matched the description was seen again at the splash pad.

Police have arrested and charged a 35-year-old Guelph man with an indecent act as well as breaching his probation order.