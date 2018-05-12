Featured
Man arrested in connection to the death of Laura Wigelsworth
CTV Kitchener
Published Saturday, May 12, 2018 11:35PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, May 13, 2018 12:21PM EDT
Huron County OPP say a suspicious death investigation involving a woman near Clinton is now a homicide.
Provincial police say they arrested a man in connection with her murder around 1 p.m. Saturday, after a post-mortem examination conducted in London confirmed the death to be a homicide.
The victim was identified Thursday as 27-year-old Laura Wigglesworth from Vanastra.
OPP say she had been reported missing Wednesday night, after failing to return home from one of her evening walks.
Her body was discovered Thursday on the side of Front Road near Highway 8 in Vanastra.
Front Road between 5th Avenue to Huron Road was closed for the investigation, but it has since been re-opened.