Huron County OPP say a suspicious death investigation involving a woman near Clinton is now a homicide.

Provincial police say they arrested a man in connection with her murder around 1 p.m. Saturday, after a post-mortem examination conducted in London confirmed the death to be a homicide.

The victim was identified Thursday as 27-year-old Laura Wigglesworth from Vanastra.

OPP say she had been reported missing Wednesday night, after failing to return home from one of her evening walks.

Her body was discovered Thursday on the side of Front Road near Highway 8 in Vanastra.

Front Road between 5th Avenue to Huron Road was closed for the investigation, but it has since been re-opened.