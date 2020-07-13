WATERLOO -- Waterloo regional police have arrested a man in connection to four break-ins over the weekend in Kitchener.

The incidents were reported to police from Saturday to Sunday in the areas of Fergus Avenue, Scenic Wood Crescent, and Filbert Street.

Police say that a vehicle was stolen during one of the break-ins and seen fleeing the area at a high rate of speed.

The vehicle was later found abandoned following a collision in the area of Victoria Street North and Lancaster Street West.

Police say they located and arrested the accused after an extensive search.

A 20-year-old Kitchener man has been charged with four counts of breaking and entering, theft of a motor vehicle, and dangerous driving. He was later held for a bail hearing.