Regional police have arrested a 34-year-old male in connection to the death of Shawn Yorke.

Yorke, 45, was found dead in his home on July 8 in his home on Elmridge Drive.

It was determined that he was killed as a result of a gunshot injury.

Police made the arrest on Oct. 24.

The male faced one charge each of first degree murder, robbery with a restricted firearm and forcible confinement.

He was scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 25.

Anyone with more information regarding this incident was asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.