Man arrested in connection to murder of Shawn Yorke
CTV Kitchener
Published Wednesday, October 24, 2018 7:12PM EDT
Regional police have arrested a 34-year-old male in connection to the death of Shawn Yorke.
Yorke, 45, was found dead in his home on July 8 in his home on Elmridge Drive.
It was determined that he was killed as a result of a gunshot injury.
Police made the arrest on Oct. 24.
The male faced one charge each of first degree murder, robbery with a restricted firearm and forcible confinement.
He was scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 25.
Anyone with more information regarding this incident was asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.