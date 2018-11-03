

CTV Kitchener





An 18-year-old Kitchener man has been arrested in connection to multiple instances of unprovoked stabbings that occurred on Thursday.

Police say the man has been charged with three counts of dangerous weapon, two counts of assault causing bodily harm, the counts of assault with a weapon, assault, attempted robbery and breach of probation.

According to police, the incidents happened between 12:30 a.m. and 1 a.m. in the area of King Street North and University Avenue.

Waterloo Regional Police said in a news release that the victims were stabbed in separate, unprovoked altercations.

One of the victims sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The second received serious injuries, was treated at local hospital and has since been released.

A third victim suffered minor injuries as well.