Featured
Man arrested in connection to iPhone robbery
A Waterloo Regional Police car is shown in this file photo.
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, January 8, 2018 8:39AM EST
Waterloo Regional Police arrested a Kitchener man on Friday in connection to a robbery that occurred on Nov. 22, 2017.
Police executed a search warrant at a residence on Lorraine Avenue and upon execution arrested a 21-year-old Kitchener man for robbery with a firearm.
The man previously robbed a 17-year-old victim of his iPhone during a face-to-face sale in Waterloo and allegedly waved a gun.
Police believe the incident was targeted and there is no concern for public safety.