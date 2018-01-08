

CTV Kitchener





Waterloo Regional Police arrested a Kitchener man on Friday in connection to a robbery that occurred on Nov. 22, 2017.

Police executed a search warrant at a residence on Lorraine Avenue and upon execution arrested a 21-year-old Kitchener man for robbery with a firearm.

The man previously robbed a 17-year-old victim of his iPhone during a face-to-face sale in Waterloo and allegedly waved a gun.

Police believe the incident was targeted and there is no concern for public safety.