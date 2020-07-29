KITCHENER -- Waterloo regional police have arrested a 33-year-old man in connection to a homicide that happened early Wednesday morning in Wilmot Township.

Just after 2:30 a.m., police tweeted that an investigation was underway near Erb’s Road and Notre Dame Drive after a man was found dead.

A command post could be seen set up outside of a rural property along Erb’s Road, with police tape surrounding the home.

Police continue to investigate a homicide that happened early this morning in Wilmot Township.



They’ve set up a command post near this rural property on Erb’s Rd near St. Agatha.@DarylMorrisCTV @CTVKitchener @YourMorning pic.twitter.com/SEugeabR99 — Tegan Versolatto (@TeganVersolatto) July 29, 2020

Police later tweeted that they were treating the incident as a homicide and were trying to find a man who was seen fleeing the area on foot.

That man was believed to be known to the victim and may have been in the Ira Needles Boulevard area of Waterloo, according to officials.

It's not clear if the man that they arrested was the same as the person of interest, but police say there is no further concern for public safety..

Police had advised the public not to pick anybody up in the area and to contact police about any suspicious activity.

Officials have not released the name of the accused or the victim.