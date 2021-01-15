KITCHENER -- Regional Police say a man has been arrested and charged following a disturbance in Cambridge Thursday afternoon.

Waterloo Regional Police’s CORE team responded to the area of Main Street and Ainslie Street South around 2 p.m. for reports of a disturbance.

As a result of the investigation police say a 24-year-old Cambridge man has been arrested and is facing several charges.

Those charges include assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, possession of suspected methamphetamine, and breach of probation.

Police also say suspected methamphetamine and a hatchet were seized.

The man is set to appear in court on Friday.