Man arrested in connection to disturbance involving weapon
A Waterloo Regional Police car is shown in this file photo.
KITCHENER -- Regional Police say a man has been arrested and charged following a disturbance in Cambridge Thursday afternoon.
Waterloo Regional Police’s CORE team responded to the area of Main Street and Ainslie Street South around 2 p.m. for reports of a disturbance.
As a result of the investigation police say a 24-year-old Cambridge man has been arrested and is facing several charges.
Those charges include assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, possession of suspected methamphetamine, and breach of probation.
Police also say suspected methamphetamine and a hatchet were seized.
The man is set to appear in court on Friday.
