KITCHENER -- Brantford police have arrested another man in connection to a homicide last month.

Taylor Brian Pasco, 25, has been charged with conspiracy to commit murder, conspiracy to commit robbery and several firearms offences in relation to the death of 20-year-old Isaiah Castillo. Castillo was found dead in a Brantford home on April 14.

Police said Pasco was arrested without incident on May 19.

Earlier this month, a 17-year-old who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act was arrested in connection to Castillo's death.

Police are also investigating a separate shooting death that occurred in Brantford on April 17. One man has been charged with first-degree murder in relation to that incident.

The investigation into both deaths is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.