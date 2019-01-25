

CTV Kitchener





A 38 year old is facing charges after three Airsoft guns were stolen from a business on Victoria Street North.

The Waterloo Regional Police Service first responded to the Kitchener break-in on Jan. 21.

A search warrant for a house on Bruce Street was later acquired and police were able to recover the stolen items and arrest the suspect.

The man is being charged with breaking and entering, theft under $5,000, possession of break and enter tools, and possession of a stolen credit card.

The investigation is ongoing.