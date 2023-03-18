Man arrested in connection to a Kitchener convenience store robbery

A 28-year-old man has been arrested after police say he was involved in a robbery Saturday morning at a convenience store.

According to a media release issued by regional police, around 12:35 a.m., officers responded to the area of Ottawa Street North and Weber Street East for reports of the robbery.

Police say the man entered the store and forcefully took merchandise before leaving.

No physical injuries were reported.

Police later located the man in the area of Eugene George Way and McKenzie Avenue.

He was arrested and charged with robbery and breach of probation.