Man arrested for trying to break into car, steal dog: Guelph police

Guelph police have arrested a man they say was trying to break into a car and allegedly steal someone's dog.

Officers were called to an incident around 5:45 p.m. Tuesday on Macdonell Street.

A female reported to them that a man was banging on the windows of her car in an attempt to get in and take her dog.

Police say the man did get into the vehicle, but the female was able to fight him off and was not injured.

A 46-year-old man was arrested and charged with assault, mischief under $5,000, and public intoxication.