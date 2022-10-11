Man arrested for theft of food delivery vehicle

A 36-year-old Guelph man was arrested on Monday after a food delivery vehicle was stolen while the driver was picking up an order.

According to a news release, the victim left his car running outside a Woodlawn Road East restaurant just after 6 p.m. on Oct. 4. A man and woman were seen getting into the vehicle and driving away. The victim’s credit cards were used at a number of locations in Waterloo region.

Nearly a week after the incident, Guelph police were notified that the vehicle was stopped by police in another jurisdiction. The driver was arrested and returned to Guelph.

The man is charged with theft of a motor vehicle, possession of stolen property over $5, 000, using a stolen credit card, four counts of driving while prohibited and breach of probation.

He was held for a bail hearing.

The investigation is ongoing to identify the man’s accomplice.