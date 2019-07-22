

CTV Kitchener





An investigation into a gas drive off has led to a man being charged with possession of a stolen vehicle.

The OPP responded to a pickup truck driving away from a gas station without paying on July 5 around 7:30 p.m. in Milverton.

Through the investigation, police discovered the pickup truck related to the drive off had been reported stolen the day prior.

Police have charged 28-year-old Curtis Oliver for possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

He is scheduled to appear in a Stratford court on August 26.