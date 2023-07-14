Man arrested for soliciting money at drive-thru with knife in hand: Guelph police

Guelph police have arrested a man they say was asking for money from people in a drive-thru with a knife in his hand.

Police say the man was approaching vehicles in a drive-thru at the intersection of Victoria Road South and York Road around 8 a.m. on Thursday.

Around 15 minutes later, police found the man inside the restaurant and arrested him.

Police add the man was banned from the business on May 20, 2020.

Officers allegedly found two knives, a pellet gun, and a hatchet on him.

The 40-year-old Guelph man has been charged with possession of weapons for a dangerous purpose, failing to comply with probation, soliciting in an aggressive manner, and entering a premise when entry prohibited.