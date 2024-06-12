Man arrested for second time for damaging Guelph apartment

KITCHENER
    A Guelph man has been arrested for a second time after Guelph police say he damaged an apartment again.

    Officers were initially called to a building in the Woolwich Street and Norfolk Street area on June 4 after a contractor reported significant damage to a unit.

    Officers said they found holes in the walls, spray paint on almost every wall, and cupboard smashed to pieces.

    A 24-year-old Guelph man was charged with mischief over $5,000 and released with an upcoming court date.

    Police were called back to the same apartment on Tuesday. They said water had been left running in the kitchen and bathroom, causing significant damage to the shared laundry room below the unit. The latest damage is estimated to cost more than $10,000.

    The man was arrested again and charged with a second count of mischief over $5,000 and breaching a probation order.

