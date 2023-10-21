Man arrested for ramming vehicles with shopping cart, assault

Kitchener

    A 25-year-old from Kitchener has been arrested after police say he rammed two vehicles with a shopping cart and threw a rock at the windshield of a third.

    In a news release, Waterloo regional police said officers were called to the area of Strange Street and Waverly Road around 3:15 p.m. on Friday.

    According to police, a person was sitting in their parked vehicle when the accused rammed a shopping cart into it.

    “An altercation ensued between the victim and the suspect, and the victim was assaulted,” police said.

    The man then left the area on foot and threw a rock at the windshield of another car parked in a driveway, damaging both the windshield and roof, police said.

    Finally, he rammed the shopping cart into a third vehicle that was being driven on Cherry Street.

    Police say no injuries were reported in any of the incidents.

    Officers found the suspect and arrested him.

    • He’s now charged with:
    • Assault with a weapon
    • Assault
    • Utter threats to cause death
    • Mischief under $5,000 (three counts)

