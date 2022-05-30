Man arrested for indecent act on ION train

The Waterloo Regional Police Service has charged a 35-year-old man who allegedly committed an indecent act on the LRT.

Around 7:45 p.m. Saturday, officers were called to the area of Charles Street East and Gaukel Street after receiving calls about a man on the ION train.

They said he was also seen committing an indecent act in front a nearby business.

Police arrested the man, who has only been identified as a 35-year-old from Kitchener, and charged him with two counts of an indecent act in a public place and two counts of an indecent act – exposure to a person under 16.

Anyone who may have witnessed these incidents are asked to call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.