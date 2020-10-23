KITCHENER -- A Guelph man has been arrested after his friend reportedly stopped him from driving away from a restaurant while impaired.

Police in Guelph said they were called to a fight in progress outside a restaurant near Clair Road West and Gordon Street.

According to a news release, an intoxicated man left a restaurant, got into his vehicle and started to drive away. His friend tried to stop him, and a fight broke out.

No one was hurt.

When officers arrived, they spoke to the driver and arrested him.

The 32-year-old man, who police did not publicly name, was charged with operation while impaired and operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration.

He's due in court on Nov. 17.