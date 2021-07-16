KITCHENER -- The Waterloo Regional Police Service has arrested a man wanted for an assault in Kitchener that they describe as a ‘hate-motivated’ crime.

The 30-year-old man has not been identified.

Police say the male victim was walking alone around 10:40 p.m. Thursday, in the area of Ira Needles Boulevard and Highland Road West.

He was approached by another man who allegedly assaulted him and made racist comments.

The victim’s injuries were not serious.

“Based on the racial remarks that were yelled at the victim, we do believe that this attack was motivated by hate,” says Const. Andre Johnson with the Waterloo Regional Police Service.

They did not provide any further details about what was said to the victim.

“We do have members of our general investigations unit, along with our hate crime team [trying] to determine what the motive was behind this attack,” says Const. Johnson.

People who live in the area say the attack has left them feeling uneasy.

“If I’m going for a walk, I’m going to have to watch my back,” says Praveen Rao. “It’s kind of scary for sure.”

He plans on paying more attention to his surroundings, especially when he is with his kids.

“If I’m going with family, then definitely. It’s definitely a concern for me.”