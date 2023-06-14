Man arrested for double stabbing in Kitchener earlier this month

Waterloo regional police investigate a stabbing at Queen Street South and Charles Street West in Kitchener on June 1, 2023. (CTV Kitchener) Waterloo regional police investigate a stabbing at Queen Street South and Charles Street West in Kitchener on June 1, 2023. (CTV Kitchener)

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver