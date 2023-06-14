Man arrested for double stabbing in Kitchener earlier this month

Waterloo regional police have arrested a 47-year-old man who’s accused of stabbing two people in downtown Kitchener earlier this month.

The June 1 incident saw two men, aged 38 and 32, taken to hospital with serious injuries. At the time, police said the stabbing happened during a dispute in a home near Queen Street South and Charles Street West.

Police said the suspect fled the area.

In a media release issued on Wednesday, police said the suspect was arrested last week on June 8.

He’s charged with two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.