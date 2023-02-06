Man arrested for death threats against Kitchener Liberal MP

A 44-year-old Woolwich man has been arrested for making death threats against a member of parliament.

On Monday, Kitchener-Conestoga Liberal MP Tim Louis confirmed the threats were made against him.

In a statement, Louis said on Thursday Feb. 2, his office contacted the Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) about threats he received.

According to police, a 44-year-old Woolwich Township man was arrested and charged with uttering threats to cause death the following day on Friday Feb. 3.

“I would like to thank WRPS for their swift action and diligence in handling this matter,” Louis said in the emailed statement.

“My office staff and I remain committed to serving constituents in Kitchener-Conestoga.”

Louis said he would not comment further because the matter is before the courts.

Waterloo regional police say the threats were made online. The accused will appear in court on March 20.