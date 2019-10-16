Featured
Man arrested for arson following fire in Waterloo apartment building
Fire crews on scene of an apartment building fire in Waterloo. One person has been arrested for arson in relation to the incident. (Oct. 15, 2019)
Chris Thomson, CTV Kitchener
Regional Police have arrested a Waterloo man for arson endangering life after a fire broke out in an apartment building.
Waterloo fire officials and police were called to the scene on Kraus Drive around 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
The Ontario Fire Marshall's Office was notified as the fire was deemed suspicious in nature.
Officials on scene say the fire was contained to one unit.
One person reportedly suffered minor injuries due to smoke inhalation.
Damage estimates are currently unknown.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.