

Chris Thomson, CTV Kitchener





Regional Police have arrested a Waterloo man for arson endangering life after a fire broke out in an apartment building.

Waterloo fire officials and police were called to the scene on Kraus Drive around 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

The Ontario Fire Marshall's Office was notified as the fire was deemed suspicious in nature.

Officials on scene say the fire was contained to one unit.

One person reportedly suffered minor injuries due to smoke inhalation.

Damage estimates are currently unknown.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.