Man arrested for allegedly spitting at bylaw officer
Published Monday, July 6, 2020 8:43PM EDT
KITCHENER -- Waterloo regional police arrested a man who allegedly spat at a bylaw officer on Monday morning.
The officer was responding to a trespassing complaint at Victoria Park in Kitchener around 1 a.m. Police say the man spat at the officers face and body.
The man was arrested and charged with assaulting a peace officer.