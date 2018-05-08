Featured
Man arrested for allegedly chasing kids around neighbourhood
An OPP detachment is seen in Simcoe, Ont., on Friday, June 27, 2014. (Abigail Bimman / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, May 8, 2018 4:22PM EDT
Police were called after children were chased around a neighbourhood in Simcoe by a stranger.
Norfolk County OPP say they were called to an address on Queen Street North last week after receiving multiple reports about a man who was seen chasing “various children” in the area.
Responding officers placed a 25-year-old man under arrest.
He faces charges of mischief and harassment.