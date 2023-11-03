A Kitchener man has been arrested for allegedly assaulting someone at a Waterloo business.

Waterloo regional police say the accused made racial slurs toward the victim and have categorized the assault as hate-motivated.

Officers were called to the business near the intersection of Weber Street North and Columbia Street East on Saturday, Oct. 28 around 11:50 p.m.

Police say the accused confronted the victim and uttered racial slurs. Then he allegedly assaulted them and left the area.

The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

Police arrested the 35-year-old Kitchener man on Wednesday. He’s been charged with assault causing bodily harm.