KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Man arrested for a third time for assaults at Guelph restaurant

    Downtown Guelph on Jan. 2, 2024. (Dan Lauckner/CTV Kitchener) Downtown Guelph on Jan. 2, 2024. (Dan Lauckner/CTV Kitchener)

    A Brampton man has been arrested -- not once, not twice, but three times -- for assaulting employees at a Guelph restaurant.

    The latest incident happened Friday.

    Guelph police said the man went inside the restaurant and spat on the floor. A short time later, he returned to the business and began yelling death threats at a manager. Police said he also threw a chair that hit an employee’s shins.

    The 20-year-old was arrested for assault with a weapon, uttering threats and two counts of failing to comply with release conditions.

    The man is well known to both police and workers at the establishment.

    On Dec. 30, he spat in a restaurant employee’s face and shoved him. Then he knocked over tables and chairs, while also yelling death threats and throwing a water bottle at the employee.

    The man, who initially refused to identify himself to police, was arrested but then released on an undertaking. Police said one of his conditions was that he wouldn’t go back to the restaurant or contact the victims.

    He returned to the restaurant less than 24 hours later and was arrested again.

    He was charged with three counts of assault, uttering death threats, obstructing police and failing to comply with an undertaking.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Vehicle crashes into White House gate

    A vehicle crashed into an exterior gate of the White House complex in Washington shortly before 6 p.m. ET (0000 GMT) on Monday, the U.S. Secret Service said.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News