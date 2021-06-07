KITCHENER -- Waterloo regional police have arrested a man in connection to reports of sexual assaults that happened on a Waterloo trail.

Waterloo regional police say around 8:20 p.m. on Sunday a woman was walking on a trail in a wooded area near the intersection of Benjamin and Burning Bush Roads when she was reportedly approached and sexually assaulted by an unknown man.

Police said there were other reports following a news release earlier this week.

A 34-year-old man was arrested and charged with criminal harassment and sexual assualt in connection to two separate incidents.

For the Kaldma family, who frequent the section of the Trans Canada Trail almost daily, the incident is alarming.

"Its disturbing because this is one of the places I thought in our neighbourhood was safe to be able to walk and not have any fear about it," said Gail Kaldma, who lives in the area.

"It's always been very friendly, most of the time it's people walking their dogs and you stop to chat and wave, and it's just a very friendly little area," added Alf Kaldma.

Police are reminding the public to be aware of their surroundings and avoid walking alone in secluded areas.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

With files from CTV Kitchener's Ricardo Veneza.