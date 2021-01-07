Advertisement
Man arrested following disturbance in Cambridge
Published Thursday, January 7, 2021 6:49PM EST Last Updated Friday, January 8, 2021 6:22AM EST
A Waterloo Regional Police car is shown in this file photo.
KITCHENER -- Waterloo regional police say that a man has been arrested following a disturbance in Cambridge on Thursday evening.
Officials tweeted about the incident at around 6:20 p.m. The post said it was in the Hilltop Drive area.
According to officials, officers responded to reports of two individuals arguing. As a result, one man was arrested.
Police say the man was arrested on the strength of a warrant and held for a show cause hearing.
During the time of the call, police warned there would be an increased officer presence in the area.