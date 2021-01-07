KITCHENER -- Waterloo regional police say that a man has been arrested following a disturbance in Cambridge on Thursday evening.

Officials tweeted about the incident at around 6:20 p.m. The post said it was in the Hilltop Drive area.

According to officials, officers responded to reports of two individuals arguing. As a result, one man was arrested.

Police say the man was arrested on the strength of a warrant and held for a show cause hearing.

During the time of the call, police warned there would be an increased officer presence in the area.