KITCHENER -- Waterloo Regional Police say they were called to a Cambridge home Tuesday morning for reports of a disturbance involving three people and a weapon.

A 38-year-old man has been arrested and charged with weapons and drug-related charges as a result.

Police got the call around 9:45 a.m. to the area of King Street East and Dolph Street North.

They say during a verbal altercation, one man took out a weapon and then fled the area.

Officials were able to find the man with the help of police dogs.