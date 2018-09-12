Featured
Man arrested during break and enter at student rental unit
A Waterloo Regional Police vehicle is seen in Waterloo, Ont., on Monday, Feb. 25, 2013. (David Imrie / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Wednesday, September 12, 2018 12:14PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, September 12, 2018 1:15PM EDT
Waterloo Regional Police say a man has been arrested after attempting to break in to student rental units in Waterloo.
Police say they responded to a break and enter in progress in the area of Albert Street and University Avenue Tuesday.
A man of no fixed address was arrested.
Police say they located several items that are believed to have been stolen from student rental units.