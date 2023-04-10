Man arrested during a commercial break-and-enter: WRPS

Waterloo regional police say a man has been arrested after officers responded to a commercial break-and-enter in Kitchener.

Police said officers responded to a report of a break-in at a store in the area of Ottawa Street South and Fischer-Hallman Road on Sunday around 5:30 a.m.

Upon arrival, police said a man inside the store was arrested.

He has been charged with break-and-enter – with intent to commit an indictable offence.