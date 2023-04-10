Man arrested during a commercial break-and-enter: WRPS

A vehicle from the traffic branch of the Waterloo Regional Police Service. (Matt Harris/CTV Kitchener) A vehicle from the traffic branch of the Waterloo Regional Police Service. (Matt Harris/CTV Kitchener)

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver