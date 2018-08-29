Featured
Man arrested by Stratford Police after library emergency closure
Police are seeking the public's assistance in locating Aaron Sloane, 34.
CTV Kitchener
Published Wednesday, August 29, 2018 11:13AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, August 29, 2018 12:29PM EDT
Police were seeking a 34-year-old man who has now been arrested.
Stratford Police located and arrested Aaron Sloane.
On the morning of Aug. 29, police said that they were searching for a man in connection to threats made.
The day before, the Stratford Public Library had experienced an emergency closure.
According to the library's Facebook page, Stratford Police had received information regarding a security threat there.
The Stratford Public Library remained closed Wednesday while police investigated.