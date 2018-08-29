

Police were seeking a 34-year-old man who has now been arrested.

Stratford Police located and arrested Aaron Sloane.

On the morning of Aug. 29, police said that they were searching for a man in connection to threats made.

The day before, the Stratford Public Library had experienced an emergency closure.

According to the library's Facebook page, Stratford Police had received information regarding a security threat there.

The Stratford Public Library remained closed Wednesday while police investigated.