

Chris Thomson, CTV Kitchener





A 42-year-old Cambridge man faces weapon charges following an altercation and arrest at Guelph Ribfest.

Officers were called to the incident at the annual event around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Police say an intoxicated man was causing issues and subsequently became involved in a fight.

He was arrested for being intoxicated in a public place.

A search following his arrest discovered a switch blade knife.

The man has been charged with possession of a prohibited weapon. He is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 11.