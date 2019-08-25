Featured
Man arrested at Ribfest, faces weapon charges
(Terry Kelly / CTV Kitchener)
Chris Thomson, CTV Kitchener
Published Sunday, August 25, 2019 12:28PM EDT
A 42-year-old Cambridge man faces weapon charges following an altercation and arrest at Guelph Ribfest.
Officers were called to the incident at the annual event around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday.
Police say an intoxicated man was causing issues and subsequently became involved in a fight.
He was arrested for being intoxicated in a public place.
A search following his arrest discovered a switch blade knife.
The man has been charged with possession of a prohibited weapon. He is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 11.