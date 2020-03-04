KITCHENER -- Guelph police have arrested a man following two armed store robberies over a two-day period this week.

On Tuesday, police released images of a masked man that they say robbed a store in the city.

Officials say the man entered a store near the intersection of Gordon Street and Kortright Road West at around 3:30 p.m. that day.

The man, wielded a black handgun, demanded the store clerk place 30 packages of cigarettes into a garbage bag.

Police say the man fled on foot with the cigarettes that are valued at $450.

The following day at 4:10 p.m. police say the same man robbed another store near intersection of Harvard Road and Gordon Street

According to police the man demanded OxyContin from an employee and pointed out that he was armed.

The man also showed the staff member a black handgun that was tucked into his waistband.

He fled from the store on foot with a bottle of 100 Hydromorphone pills worth $1,000.

Just over an hour later, officers arrested a man who was spotted walking near the intersection of Edinburgh Road South and Kortright Road West, wearing clothes that matched those worn during the most recent robbery.

Authorities searched the man’s home later than night and found a number of items linking him to the robberies, including an imitation black handgun, garbage bag containing cigarettes and clothing matching the description from both incidents.

A 22-year-old Guelph man has been charged with a number of robbery and firearm related offences.