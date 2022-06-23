Man arrested after three vehicles stolen in two days in Waterloo region
Man arrested after three vehicles stolen in two days in Waterloo region
A 25-year-old man is facing multiple charges after a string of vehicle thefts in Waterloo region.
In media release, Waterloo regional police said they received a report of a vehicle stolen from the parking lot of a business in the area of Northfield Drive West and Weber Street North in Waterloo around 1:40 p.m. on Tuesday June 21.
Two hours later, police arrested a man driving the stolen vehicle in the area of Westmount Road North and University Avenue West in Waterloo.
Police determined the man had also been involved in several other criminal incidents throughout the region in the previous 48 hours, including a break and enter to a business and multiple thefts from motor vehicles.
The 25-year-old man is now facing numerous charges including:
- Possession of stolen property over $5,000 (three counts)
- Mischief under $5,000 (two counts)
- Break and enter to a business or place to commit an indictable offence (two counts)
- Motor vehicle theft (two counts)
- Theft of a credit card
- Possession, use, traffic credit card (two counts)
- Theft under $5,000 (two counts)
- Breaching probation
Police said the investigation is ongoing by their Break, Enter and Vehicle Theft team.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'It's just about survival at this point': High gas prices affecting Canadians' summer travel plans
A majority of Canadians who intend to travel this summer say high gas prices are affecting those planned getaways, a pair of recent surveys show.
Child hunger a major concern as Canadians hit by soaring food prices
Soaring grocery prices are making it hard for some Canadians to feed their children, as families lean on food banks and donations for support.
PM Trudeau denies pressuring RCMP investigation, committee to probe
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he still 'very much' has confidence in RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki, and is denying his government put 'any undue influence or pressure,' on the national police force's investigation into the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting.
Pope Francis' visit to Canada to include stop at residential school
The program for Pope Francis' trip to Canada next month includes a visit to the site of a former Alberta residential school with survivors, the Vatican said Thursday.
Hot inflation opens rare attack on Bank of Canada
The Bank of Canada has come under a rare attack from critics after misjudging inflation and locking itself into rigid forward guidance that prevented it from reacting swiftly as prices surged and Canada's economy began to overheat.
U.S. coach makes dramatic rescue of artistic swimmer Anita Alvarez at worlds
U.S. coach Andrea Fuentes prevented a tragedy at the swimming world championships, rescuing artistic swimmer Anita Alvarez after she sank motionless to the bottom of the pool during a solo free routine.
Minister directs Service Canada to do more in urban centres to relieve passport delays
The minister responsible for passport services says she is directing Service Canada to do more in major urban centres where passport-processing delays are most severe.
Labour shortage: Food, hotel industries continue to be hardest hit by lack of workers
Despite record low levels of unemployment, many sectors are suffering from labour shortages in the second quarter with restaurants and hotels continuing to be amongst the worst hit, a new Statistics Canada survey finds.
U.K. museum unveils first official portrait of Prince William and Kate together
A new painting of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge was revealed to the public on Thursday. The painting – the first official portrait of Prince William and his wife, Catherine, together – is on display at the Fitzwilliam Museum in Cambridge, U.K.
London
-
London, Western University to host 2022 Vanier Cup
The Vanier Cup is coming to the Forest City and Western University this November.
-
Weapons investigation on Highbury Avenue: London police
Emergency crews responded to Highbury Avenue in regards to a weapons investigation early Thursday afternoon.
-
Man charged after Middlesex OPP deploy spike belt to stop stolen van
A man is facing multiple charges after Middlesex OPP deployed a spike belt in order to stop a stolen van following a coordinated tracking effort Thursday morning.
Windsor
-
'I need someone to talk to': Inmate begs jail staff for call to her mother, but call is never placed
The jury in the inquest into the death of Delilah Blair, 30, continues in Windsor.
-
'Concerning' results: 21 vehicles taken out of service in Windsor commercial vehicle blitz
Police are calling a recent commercial vehicle blitz “concerning” after handing out dozens of charges during a joint initiative in Windsor.
-
Essex OPP identify and charge 'suspicious person'
A suspicious person of interest has been identified and charged by Essex Ontario Provincial Police in relation to an ongoing investigation in the county.
Barrie
-
Man poses as provincial investigator at Barrie crash scene
Police in Barrie say a man falsely identified himself as a provincial investigator at a collision scene before telling one of the drivers she could get into his vehicle.
-
Georgian College opens mechatronics lab at Barrie campus
A new lab at Georgian College in Barrie is designed to give students in the mechatronics program a multi-faceted learning experience, in order to adapt to a changing engineering industry.
-
High-end stolen vehicles found in shipping containers to be sent overseas: OPP
Police say three stolen vehicles were recovered from a shipping yard in Bolton.
Northern Ontario
-
Toronto suspect nabbed in Sudbury with underage victim, charged with human trafficking
A 26-year-old suspect from Toronto was arrested in Greater Sudbury this week and charged with human trafficking.
-
Fatal Sundridge, Ont., plane crash likely due to troubled landing attempt: report
A report from the Transportation Safety Board of Canada says a fatal plane crash last fall in Sundridge, Ont., was likely caused by problems during landing.
-
Northern communities under thunderstorm watch
Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for communities in the farther north areas of northeastern Ontario.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa Senators win bid for downtown arena at LeBreton Flats
The Ottawa Senators are the preferred bidder to build a major attraction at LeBreton Flats, clearing the way for an NHL arena on the land just west of downtown.
-
These are the players involved in the Senators’ LeBreton Flats arena plan
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the companies involved in the proposal to build a new NHL arena at LeBreton Flats.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Diane Deans not running for mayor of Ottawa
Diane Deans will not be putting her name on the ballot in this fall's municipal election, and will be retiring after 28 years at Ottawa City Hall.
Toronto
-
Homemade explosive device detonated at mall north of Toronto, police say
A 19-year-old is facing multiple charges after a homemade explosive device was detonated at a mall north of Toronto on Wednesday.
-
This is how much more your road trip will cost with current gas prices
It’s summertime in Ontario, which means people are eager to get outside and explore after two years of rolling COVID-19 public health measures.
-
Teen says he tried to save victim's life after shooting in Mississauga
A teenager, who tried to help a man shot and killed in Mississauga, says he’s been having night terrors since the incident.
Montreal
-
Quebec is 'thwarted' by Canadian multiculturalism, minister says in France speech
'Although our project is thwarted by Canadian multiculturalism... the French language must really become the language of use of all Quebecers,' Simon Jolin-Barrette said in a speech to the Academie Francaise. Premier Legault later said he opposes multiculturalism, too.
-
CAQ's focus on nationalism over 'kitchen table issues' could drive voters away: analyst
Support for the Coalition Avenir Quebec appears to be slipping, according to a recent poll.
-
Pope Francis to spend two days in Quebec, meeting once with Indigenous leaders
Pope Francis will visit two Quebec locations over the course of two days during his late July visit, including holding a massive open-air Mass on the Plains of Abraham in Quebec City. The visit includes one relatively short meeting with local Indigenous leaders.
Atlantic
-
PM Trudeau denies pressuring RCMP investigation, committee to probe
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he still 'very much' has confidence in RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki, and is denying his government put 'any undue influence or pressure,' on the national police force's investigation into the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting.
-
'Police don't release information': Why the RCMP withheld details after N.S. massacre
At the centre of the political firestorm erupting over the RCMP's response to the worst mass shooting in Canadian history is a phrase used by police to justify withholding case information.
-
Regimental memorial service to be held next week for Mountie killed in N.S. shooting
An RCMP regimental memorial service will be held next week in Nova Scotia for Const. Heidi Stevenson. She was one of 22 people killed in April 2020 during the worst mass shooting in modern Canadian history.
Winnipeg
-
11-year-old boy injured in Red River Ex shooting: Winnipeg police
Winnipeg police say a shooting at the Red River Exhibition grounds earlier this week that sent a 16-year-old to hospital also injured an 11-year-old boy.
-
IIU investigating death of male during Winnipeg police call
The Independent Investigation Unit (IIU), Manitoba’s police watchdog, is investigating the death of a male that happened in police presence.
-
Dozens of fish found dead in Linden Woods retention ponds
Dozens of dead fish have been found in retention ponds in Linden Woods.
Calgary
-
He was set to start flight school in Ukraine when it was invaded. Now his aviation dream has brought him to Calgary
On the day before Russia invaded his home country, Vladyslav Vitske was up in the air.
-
Calgary MP Michelle Rempel Garner not running for UCP leadership
Despite recent polls calling her a frontrunner, Calgary Nose Hill MP Michelle Rempel Garner will not run to be the next leader of the United Conservative Party.
-
Man charged in unprovoked CTrain platform assault, woman still sought
Calgary police say they've been able to locate one of two people allegedly involved in an unprovoked assault on a CTrain platform that left a man lying unconscious on the tracks.
Edmonton
-
Pope's Edmonton-area trip includes Maskwacis residential school visit, Commonwealth Stadium mass
The Holy See has shut down any doubt or speculation mobility issues will prevent Pope Francis from visiting Canada in the spirit of reconciliation next month.
-
EPS looking to track down potential witnesses in Chinatown homicides
Police in Edmonton issued a public plea for help Thursday afternoon as they investigate the deaths of Ban Phuc Hoang and Hung Trang.
-
Here's your shot to see Hamilton, playing in Edmonton at the Jubilee Auditorium
Edmontonians can be in the room where it happened, with the Broadway and cultural smash musical Hamilton playing at the Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium until July 10.
Vancouver
-
273 people in B.C. hospitals with COVID-19 this week as decline slows
There were 273 people with COVID-19 in B.C. hospitals Thursday, a total essentially unchanged from last week.
-
Manslaughter charge laid in 2021 Whistler, B.C., stabbing: IHIT
Homicide investigators say a 22-year-old man has been charged with manslaughter in the case of a fatal stabbing in Whistler, B.C., last year.
-
Thieves 'switching tactics' with fewer burglaries inside homes, more outside: Crime Stoppers
When it comes to protecting your home from burglars, it's just as important to pay attention to what's lying around outside as to what's inside, according to Crime Stoppers.