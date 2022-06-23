Man arrested after three vehicles stolen in two days in Waterloo region

Man arrested after three vehicles stolen in two days in Waterloo region

A Waterloo regional police vehicle is seen in a file photo. (CTV Kitchener) A Waterloo regional police vehicle is seen in a file photo. (CTV Kitchener)

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Hot inflation opens rare attack on Bank of Canada

The Bank of Canada has come under a rare attack from critics after misjudging inflation and locking itself into rigid forward guidance that prevented it from reacting swiftly as prices surged and Canada's economy began to overheat.

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver