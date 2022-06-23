Man arrested after three vehicles stolen in two days in Waterloo region

A 25-year-old man is facing multiple charges after a string of vehicle thefts in Waterloo region.

In media release, Waterloo regional police said they received a report of a vehicle stolen from the parking lot of a business in the area of Northfield Drive West and Weber Street North in Waterloo around 1:40 p.m. on Tuesday June 21.

Two hours later, police arrested a man driving the stolen vehicle in the area of Westmount Road North and University Avenue West in Waterloo.

Police determined the man had also been involved in several other criminal incidents throughout the region in the previous 48 hours, including a break and enter to a business and multiple thefts from motor vehicles.

The 25-year-old man is now facing numerous charges including:

Possession of stolen property over $5,000 (three counts)

Mischief under $5,000 (two counts)

Break and enter to a business or place to commit an indictable offence (two counts)

Motor vehicle theft (two counts)

Theft of a credit card

Possession, use, traffic credit card (two counts)

Theft under $5,000 (two counts)

Breaching probation

Police said the investigation is ongoing by their Break, Enter and Vehicle Theft team.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.