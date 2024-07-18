Man arrested after theft from Paris, Ont. business

A Woodstock man has been charged after Brant County Ontario Provincial Police were told someone was stealing from a Paris, Ont. business.

Officers were called to the store on Grand River Street North on Wednesday around 4:45 p.m.

When they arrived, they found a man matching a description of the suspect.

The man, a 46-year-old from Woodstock, was arrested and charged with theft under $5,000 and failure to comply with a probation order.