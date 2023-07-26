Man arrested after swinging axe in Kitchener: WRPS

A 33-year-old man is facing charges after police say he was swinging an axe towards people in Kitchener.

According to a news release from the Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS), at around 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, police responded to the area of King Street East after receiving a report of a man swinging an axe.

Police said they arrested the male suspect after they arrived on scene.

The man is facing charges for possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and two counts of breach of probation orders.

He was held in police custody for a bail hearing.