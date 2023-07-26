Man arrested after swinging axe in Kitchener: WRPS

A stock photo of an axe. (Pexels/Markus Spiske) A stock photo of an axe. (Pexels/Markus Spiske)

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver