A Guelph male was arrested on charges of theft after allegedly stealing beer from a store over the course of three days.

On Oct. 25, Guelph police responded to a business on Paisley Road after over $400 worth of beer and other items were stolen.

Loss prevention officers had recognized the man after incidents the two days prior.

Police said that on Oct. 24, he had stolen over $430 worth of beer and meat.

The day before, he had taken $50 worth of beer.

Robert Atkinson, 53, was charged with three counts of theft under $5,000.

He was scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 4.