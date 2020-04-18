WATERLOO -- Charges have been handed out after a stabbing left a Kitchener man with serious injuries .

Regional police were called to the incident in area of King Street North in Waterloo around 8:30 a.m. on Saturday.

They found the 39-year-old man from Kitchener with a stab wound. He was taken to hospital with serious but no life-threatening injuries.

Around 2:30 p.m., regional police released a statement saying they had identified a suspect and were attempting to locate him.

Around 3:30 p.m., regional police released another statement saying a 25-year-old Kitchener man has been arrested and faces assault-related charges regarding the incident.

The charges have not yet been proven in court.

The suspect and victim are known to each other, according to officials.