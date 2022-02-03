Man arrested after slew of break-ins in downtown Guelph

Guelph police have arrested a man after recent break-ins in the downtown core.

Police said the man was arrested at a downtown address on Wednesday.

He was wanted on four different warrants in relation to past investigations, including:

A seizure of weapons and $6,000 worth of controlled substances from a downtown apartment

A break-and-enter at the Sleeman Centre

Break-ins at two downtown businesses

Theft of an SUV last month while the owner was volunteering at a downtown social services agency

A 35-year-old Guelph man is facing a dozen charges, including three counts of break-and-enter, theft of a vehicle, breaching probation and weapons offences.

He was held for a bail hearing on Thursday.