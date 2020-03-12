KITCHENER -- Police say a 24-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a shooting of a seven-year-old boy inside his Hamilton home in January.

Officers were called to at a home on Gordon Street in the east-end of the city at around 7:50 p.m. on Jan. 23 to reports of a shooting.

Once police arrived on scene, they found a seven-year-old child suffering from multiple gunshots.

Police say that the shooter pulled the trigger from the backyard and then ran to a vehicle that was waiting on Gordon Street.

Mohd Amiri is facing a number of charges including discharging a firearm with intent, aggravated assault, and criminal negligence causing bodily harm.

Police say the vehicle involved in the incident has been found but the gun used has not been recovered.

According to police, the boy has been released from hospital but still receives medical care as a result of his injuries.