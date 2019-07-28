

CTV Kitchener





Guelph police say they have arrested a 63-year-old man in connection to a sexual assault.

They say the man was at Riverside Park with his young grandson around 11 a.m. on Friday.

A woman claims the man approached her and sexually assaulted her.

The woman was uninjured.

Police describe the man as East Indian, 5'9 with a thin build, wearing black sunglasses and a grey shirt.

The investigation is ongoing and police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact them.