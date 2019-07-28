Featured
Man arrested after sexual assault in park
(Terry Kelly / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Sunday, July 28, 2019 7:02PM EDT
Guelph police say they have arrested a 63-year-old man in connection to a sexual assault.
They say the man was at Riverside Park with his young grandson around 11 a.m. on Friday.
A woman claims the man approached her and sexually assaulted her.
The woman was uninjured.
Police describe the man as East Indian, 5'9 with a thin build, wearing black sunglasses and a grey shirt.
The investigation is ongoing and police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact them.