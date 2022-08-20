Man arrested after reports he pointed a handgun at someone in Kitchener

Police have arrested a 28-year-old man from Kitchener who reportedly pointed a handgun at another individual in a licensed establishment in Kitchener.

On Aug. 20, just after 2 a.m., police responded to the area of King Street West and Water Street for reports of a disturbance involving a man with a handgun.

Reports to police indicated that the suspect brandished a handgun from his waistband and pointed it at the victim.

Police said the victim fled the area prior to police arrival and remains unknown at this time, however, no physical injuries were reported.

It is unknown if the suspect and victim are known to one another.

The man has been charged with possession of weapons for a dangerous purpose, point firearm and two counts of breach of release order.