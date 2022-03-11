Man arrested after reportedly pulling out knife at Kitchener ION station

Waterloo regional police have arrested a man following an incident at a Kitchener ION station involving a knife.

Officers were called to the station in the area Kingsway Drive and Wilson Avenue around 4 p.m. Thursday for reports of a man brandishing a knife.

Police say their central division and emergency response team found a man a short distance away from the station.

A 56-year-old Kitchener man has been arrested and charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and possession of identity documents.

No one was physically hurt from the incident.