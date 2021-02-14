KITCHENER -- Waterloo regional police have arrested a 40-year-old man after they say he failed to stop for them, hit a hydro pole, and then tried to run away on foot.

The traffic stop was reportedly attempted just after 10 p.m. Saturday night at Krug Street and East Avenue in Kitchener.

When the driver of the vehicle failed to stop, they then proceeded to hit a hydro pole and cause significant damage to the vehicle and the pole, according to officials.

The driver allegedly continued onto Rosemount Drive before fleeing the vehicle and getting into a brief foot chase with police.

The Kitchener man has been arrested and faces both drug-related offences and highway traffic act charges.